FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University is in the process of beginning a partnership with a university in Africa.
FMU President Fred Carter announced that the university will begin establishing the new partnership during the annual African-American Faculty Staff Coalition gala last week.
Carter said the first students may go for semester-long study in 2022.
Carter said the idea for the program came from student interest as well as faculty interest. He said he occasionally had students ask him if the university would ever consider creating a partnership in Africa.
“We have a lot of African-American students on this campus,” Carter said. “I think a fair number of those students have an interest in beginning to look at an exchange program that would be an Africa.”
Currently, a committee of faculty and staff has formed to research possibilities for the new partnership. The committee is comprised of Mark Blackwell, director of international programs; Teresa Ramey, vice president for regional and community programs; Linda Sullen, accountant; and Leroy “Pete” Peterson, chair of the department of chemistry.
So far, Blackwell has identified 13 possible countries for a partnership, but the work is in the preliminary phases.
Blackwell said first the committee identified countries that would be comparable to the United States.
When setting up a partnership, the committee will look at several factors, including safety, proximity to an airport, having dormitories and comparable courses to FMU’s.
“As we build these, it’s not simply trying to find institutions, it’s trying to find institutions that support the majors we want to go to a specific institution,” Carter said. “I think a fair number of those students have an interest in beginning to look at an exchange program that would be in Africa.”
Another area the committee is focusing on is the cost of living and how affordable it will be for students.
Students who study abroad pay tuition and room and board at their home institution, and the students from FMU’s partner schools pay their tuition and room and board at their home university.
Carter said in the spring of 2021, FMU will send a group of faculty and staff members and a few students to tour a possible university to see if the school would be a good fit for FMU.
Nearly 43% of FMU students are first-generation college students, and most of them have not had the opportunity to get out of the country, Carter said.
“The fact of the matter, every person we get abroad from this university generally has the kind of experience that they’ll want to continue to travel and explore the remainder of their life,” Carter said.
FMU currently has international programs in five countries, including programs in Ireland, Germany, France and England.
