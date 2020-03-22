FLORENCE, S.C. — Two cleaning crews spent Saturday disinfecting buildings on the campus of Francis Marion University in preparation for the return of some students and faculty.
The number of both is expected to be small since the university canceled all in-person classes and took instruction online to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The intense spray cleaning had two purposes, spokesman Tucker Mitchell said.
The first goal was to kill any COVID-19 virus that was present, and the second was to just take the opportunity afforded by the empty campus to do some deep cleaning that needed to be done anyway, he said.
To accomplish that, one university crew spraying one product and an A&I crew spraying a second, more powerful product, went from building to building fogging rooms and common areas as they went
Both products are designed to stick to surfaces from the ceiling to the floor and all points between and to kill COVID-19 — and any other virus.
"We use outside contractors to do special cleaning, but this is special even for that. We're after a particular thing," Mitchell said as the A&I crew suited up in Tyvek exposure suits and filter masks before heading into the campus library.
Across campus, a university crew wore masks and goggles as they sprayed their product.
"We don't have too many times where we don't have anybody on campus for the weekend," Mitchell said.
The library and computer center remained open during the university's just-ended spring break to serve a small number of students who remained on campus and others who don't have access to computers, printers, internet and library resources at home, he said.
The administration building had hallways and common areas disinfected. Other buildings had hallways and classrooms disinfected.
Dorms will have common areas disinfected, but students will be responsible for cleaning their own areas, Mitchell said.
Ralph Davis, FMU's facilities director, said returning students and faculty will find sanitizer and hand wipes readily available on the campus.
In addition to students who remained on campus for spring break, Mitchell said, a small numbers of others will move back in now that spring break has ended — or at least was scheduled to end before the virus hit.
"We have a percentage of our student body for whom this is a better alternative than home," Mitchell said.
"We had less than 100 last week over spring break, mostly international or far-away students," he said.
Mitchell said the university was able to get all of its students abroad back home. The university canceled its scheduled foreign trips that were to have taken place over spring break, but it might have some international students who traveled over spring break return to campus.
The university is prepared for eventualities that come with students, spring break, travel and pandemics.
"We've got some quarantine facilities, some dorm rooms set aside for that purpose," Mitchell said. "We're hoping we don't have to use that."
The university works with HopeHealth to provide health care services to students, he said.
These issues won't be unique to FMU; most universities are confronting the same issues, he said.
"We'll make it as ready as we can make it for people to come back in," Mitchell said.
"We get started with our online classes (Monday), and we'll see how everything goes."
As the university gets back into the business of education, Davis and his staff will continue to take advantage of the lack of students to take care of some projects that would have been more complicated to do in the presence of students.
That will include HVAC work in the dorms, a new roof for the Stokes Administration Building, some emergency generators and some sidewalk work.
The sidewalks, he said, may go in without having students' names carved into them during the curing process, he said.
