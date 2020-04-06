FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University professor Jeanne Gunther has started a YouTube channel aimed at students while they’re at home.
Gunther, coordinator of the early childhood education program, said she started the Storytime with Dr. Gunther and FMU students on the YouTube channel to allow students to continue to have books read to them even though they are not in the classroom.
Reading to students is important for children, Gunther said.
“They provide children with a model of fluent reading, exposure of different text structures and a love of literature,” Gunther said.
The channel was made possible by publishers allowing people to read books online due to many schools being closed due to the new coronavirus.
Under normal circumstances, teachers would be reading the books to students in class, Gunther said.
Nearly 30 FMU education majors have recorded themselves reading books for the YouTube channel.
Gunther said local children know several of the FMU students because the FMU students complete internships in local schools.
“The children know a lot of these folks, so I thought it would be something fun and special for them,” Gunther said.
Katherine Collins, a senior early childhood education major, said when Gunther presented the idea, she immediately volunteered.
“One of the things that I missed the most about being in the classroom in clinicals this semester is having the chance to read to the kids,” Collins said. “That is one of my favorite activities to do with them.”
Collins said she knows that with students not being in the classroom on a daily basis, they might not have as many resources to have books.
“This is basically like an online library of read alouds that we can provide for the kids in the community,” Collins said.
Collins read “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds.
There are about 30 videos currently on the channel, and more are being added.
Books currently on the channel range from “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault to “The Kissing Hand” by Audrey Penn.
Gunther said she is taking requests for books to add, and children can submit videos of themselves reading books with a parent's permission.
Though reading books online is not a new concept, Gunther said this is special because local people are reading the books that kids are used to seeing every day at school.
“It’s kind of neat that they can see and hear a story read by that same person that they have come to love,” Gunther said.
