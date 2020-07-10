FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University professor Dawn Larsen is a storyteller/singer-songwriter and has joined with three other women from the Ozarks in launching a new podcast, “Ozarks Haints N Hooch.” It premiered July 1 on Podbean.
Larsen said she is amazed at how it has been received.
Quickly catching on, in addition to Podbean, the podcast is now available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, iTunes and Stitcher. IHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify are coming soon.
Larsen, her sisters, Deidre Larsen McCormick and Dina Larsen Gillman, and Pam Atha gather twice per month remotely from three different states to offer stories about Ozark ghosts, monsters, superstitions, people, places, lore and history − with a bonus twist, a cocktail themed to the feature story.
“We include the recipe for the cocktail,” Larsen said.
They invite you to grab some hooch and join them, but know that “this ain’t no fancy, academic, check-your-references kinda deal,” Larsen stated in a news release. “This is four girls from the Ozarks sipping and spewing about haints, hooch, and history.”
Mountain music and storytelling were a part of the three Larsen sister’s fabric growing up in the Ozarks.
At the age of 13, Larsen said she taught herself to play the guitar.
She recalls that once at a family gathering, after she sang traditional ballads, her mother pulled her aside and asked, “Don’t you know anything besides death and dying music?” Larsen said she is proud to write and play Americana music, which is full of “death and dyin.”
“I’ve been wanting to do this podcast for over a year,” Larsen said. “Originally my sisters and I talked about it because you just can’t grow up in the Ozarks and not love lore ... because there’s so much storytelling and magic there. Plus our dad was really into science fiction and fantasy and those kinds of things, so we grew up reading that. Then when the pandemic happened and we were all kind of home, I asked my friend who I’ve worked with theatrically if she might want to do the podcast, and then I just sort of got us all together.”
Larsen said her mother is doing the artwork.
Larsen said a big part of doing the podcast is that she thinks it’s because she misses home so much.
“I didn’t realize how much I missed the Ozarks until I (had) moved away for a long time,” she said. “I had never lived on the coast; I really miss the mountains. And with the pandemic, I can’t even go back to visit.”
Larsen said her parents were in theater, so they grew up around that, too.
“As a matter of fact, I think at one point my parents, my two sisters and I were all working in theater,” she said. “I grew up in Branson, Missouri.”
This is the first time the four women have collaborated on a project.
“My sisters and I have worked together and been around theater together,” Larsen said. “Pam and I have worked together. Some of the stories we’re telling we grew up hearing or experiencing, but other ones we’re learning about for the first time.”
Larsen is a professor of theater at FMU. She has performed and directed professionally for more than 30 years.
She is the previous owner and operator of the last traveling tent show, the Hard Corn Players, her troupe comprised of college students and professionals traveled in the summers reconstructing Toby shows in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.
She was cast as Sweet Sally (Toby's girlfriend) in the last stationary Toby theatre in Branson, Missouri, which closed in 1987.
She also played Aunt Mollie in “The Shepherd of the Hills” for two summers.
As a musician and songwriter, Larsen was the 2018 Musical Artist-in-Residence for Table Rock State Park in Upstate South Carolina and the winner of the 13th annual Rock House Songwriting Competition. She has released two CDs of original music: "The Vicious Hillbilly" (2016) and "Hillbillyland" (2019). She wrote and toured a one-woman show, "The Vicious Hillbilly or Dating in the Deep South," a tale of woe in story and song, in fringe and solo show festivals in 2019-20. She said the show combines her original songs with “the story of the journey of her discovery of who she is, what she wants and that love is her divine right.”
Atha is from West Fork, Arkansas. She now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a choreographer, teacher and performer.
Deidre Larsen McCormick lives in Forsyth, Missouri, and is the assistant general manager for Tanger in Branson. Dina Larsen Gillman lives in Forsyth and owns her own childcare business.
