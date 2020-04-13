FLORENCE, S.C. – Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin’s planned performance at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
Colvin’s performance was originally slated for April 25 at the FMU PAC and was initially postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent restrictions on large public gatherings.
“Unfortunately we were not able to work out a mutually agreeable date with the artist,” said Bud Simmons, FMU PAC director. “We hope to bring Ms. Colvin to FMU at some point in the future.”
The FMU PAC ticket office will be processing refunds immediately to those who have purchased tickets. If you have any questions, call the ticket office at 843-661-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.