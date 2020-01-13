FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University students and graduates will receive a helping hand this spring when it comes to building a meaningful, post-graduation career.
Handshake, a professional networking site that connects students and alumni with employers, is being introduced by the Francis Marion University Office of Career Development.
Students and alumni will be able to create Handshake profiles that display their professional credentials, academic achievements, work history or project experience and their career aspirations. The Office of Career Development will guide them through the process of establishing a profile and populating it.
Current students can create their profile by visiting https://fmarion.joinhandshake.com/login. Alumni should contact the FMU Office of Career Development at 843.661.1676 or rmiller@fmarion.edu to establish their profile.
Employers can create profiles displaying information about their organization and current job openings by visiting https://www.joinhandshake.com.
After that, Handshake does the rest. Students and alumni can search companies and jobs, internships and more, and companies and organizations can scout out prospects.
Handshake is a platform used by corporations and colleges across the country and around the world. Dozens of employers across South Carolina, and beyond, are already connected to FMU’s Handshake portal.
Francis Marion's career development functions, such as career fairs, professional preparation sessions, graduate school preparation sessions, resume workshops and employer guest speakers, will also be promoted through Handshake.
Students or alumni who have questions about Handshake should contact Dr. Ronald Miller, director of career development, at 843.661.1676 or rmiller@fmarion.edu.
