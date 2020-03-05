FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said during a board of trustees meeting that the university expects to freeze tuition and student fees for the 2020-21 school year.
This will be the second year in a row that the university has frozen tuition.
“Fortunately, the General Assembly looks like this year they’ll increase our recurring funding to the level that we won’t have to worry about that this year,” Carter said. “That means our families won’t have to worry about that this year, and our students won’t have to worry about that this year — all good news for us.”
Carter said he expects to make the recommendation to freeze tuition during the June meeting.
According to an announcement, FMU was one of several state universities in South Carolina that didn’t raise tuition and fees during the 2019-20 school year, and it is the first university to announce its intentions for the 2020-21 school year.
The board voted to slightly raise the cost of meal plans, Forest Villa housing units and Village housing units; however, the residence halls will not increase in price.
“We’re not increasing housing fees for dormitories that freshmen go into,” Carter said. “We kept those costs at the same as last year and the year before.”
Meal plans will increase by 3%, the Forest Villa housing units will increase by 3% and the village housing units will increase by 2%.
“The money that we generate from increasing those costs goes back into the renovations of the buildings themselves,” Carter said.
The money from the increases will go toward renovating the Forest Village apartments. This summer the university will modernize the kitchens and next summer it will modernize the bathrooms of the apartments.
The money the university makes from auxiliary services, such as the food service, goes into the scholarship fund, Carter said.
Carter also addressed the university’s preparations regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The university has canceled all spring break trips abroad involving FMU students. The university also has blanketed university buildings with CDC information on best practices for infectious disease prevention.
FMU has reached an agreement with HopeHealth to provide additional health-care professionals at the university if the need arises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.