FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University hosted more than 300 high school students for its 43rd Pee Dee Regional High School Mathematics Tournament.
Students came from 19 schools across 10 counties to compete in the tournament, which was hosted by the FMU mathematics department, Mu Alpha Theta and the Pee Dee Education Center.
The competition consisted of a written test and then competitions between schools.
Students started the morning taking the written test. Based on the test scores, schools were chosen for the final round.
In the written competition, Henry Hein, from the Scholars Academy in Conway, won first place; Ryan Bao, from the Scholars Academy, won second place; and Minh Le, from Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, won third place.
Twelve students received honorable mentions in the written competition, eight of which were from Scholars Academy.
Honorable mentions were: Isabella Aparicio, Scholars Academy; Tanner Buck, Scholars Academy; Biruja Dahal, Scholars Academy; Alexis Hinson, Wilson High School; Hudson Hok, Scholars Academy; Hunter Kuperman, Scholars Academy; Phon Le, Scholars Academy; Jackson Lowe, Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School; Eoin Mahood, Scholars Academy; Salomon Rice, Wilson High School; James Suggs, South Florence High School; Jason Ward, South Florence High School.
For the Division I on-stage competition, Central High School won first place. South Florence High School won first place in Division II.
Scholars Academy was the Top Tetrad champions. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology; Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School and Wilson High School were runners up in the Top Tetrad competition.
George Schnibben, professor of mathematics at FMU, said he hopes the math tournament will encourage students to come to the university.
“They get to do math, which I think is a useful thing,” Schnibben said. “They are having fun, they fellowship with each other and they also get to see our campus so we hope that in a couple of years we’ll be seeing them here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.