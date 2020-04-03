FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s business under a new normal at Francis Marion University now that instruction has been online for nearly two weeks.
The university closed after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all state public universities to close their campuses and move to online instruction in mid-March.
FMU extended spring break to allow faculty time to prepare and began online instruction on March 25.
According to an FMU media advisory, faculty had the freedom to choose the method of online teaching that best suited each class.
Some professors are teaching classes through recorded lectures, videos and reading materials with assignments for students to complete. Other professors taught “live” classes at regular class times.
For John Tuttle, honors director and English professor, online teaching is a first.
Tuttle said he has been teaching himself to use Blackboard for the last couple of weeks.
“It’s just kind of like going to a whole new country and learning to read street signs in a language that you can’t speak,” Tuttle said.
A lot of literature and creative writing courses depend on conversation, debate and open discussion, Tuttle said.
Tuttle is currently teaching playwriting.
With online teaching, Tuttle said, there isn’t much back and forth; it’s just people sending in their solitary thoughts on a piece of writing without the discussion that would take place in an in-person class.
“So far, that has been the first casualty of online teaching,” Tuttle said. “People can send in their impressions of a piece of writing that we’re discussing, but they have to have them kind of fully formed when they send in their responses.”
Though less discussion is taking place, Tuttle said, students are learning to teach themselves.
Teaching science courses online presented a unique set of problems for the unviersity: moving labs online.
Jessica McCutcheon, assistant professor of chemistry, said moving labs online has definitely been the hardest part of moving instruction online.
Lectures were not as bad to move online, McCutcheon said, because there were already platforms to record lectures or narrate PowerPoints and post them through YouTube or Zoom.
“But labs, you couldn’t ask the students to do dangerous work at home in their kitchen or something,” McCutcheon said.
Now, labs are either done virtually, or students complete a dry lab in which students watch a video of someone completing the lab and record the data.
“They just don’t get to perform it themselves, which breaks my heart,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon loves being in the lab with students, she said.
This semester, McCutcheon is teaching forensics, and there are not many virtual labs available online for the course, so she has had to send pictures of things she has done or find examples to send to students.
McCutcheon said the FMU chemistry department is a great team.
The lab manager and retired lab manager started working years ago on videoing labs so that students have something they can see in case classes were canceled and the department did not want to do a makeup lab.
“I’d say it’s been a good transition, and we’re still in the process,” McCutcheon said. “It hasn’t really changed the fact that we’re not like experts at this moment, but we’re just getting better each day.”
In addition to moving instruction online, FMU also moved student resources online.
The Career Development office, Writing Center, Tutoring Center Counseling and Testing and Center for Academic Success and Advisement advising have all been moved online.
Currently, students are in the middle of registering for fall semester classes.
Jennifer Kunka, associate provost for advising and professor of English, said students can schedule advising appointments online with the CASA advisors.
Kunka said course registration is going quite well.
“I will say also, the faculty has reached out to their advisees, and they have done a really good job of communicating with students,” Kunka said. “I think everybody has done a great job on campus to do what we need to do with students to ensure that they can access all of the services that they need.”
