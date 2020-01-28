FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s 50th anniversary homecoming week kicked off Monday and continues through Saturday with a bevy of activities and events fitting of the university’s semicentennial.
The big event, homecoming day itself, is set for Saturday.
FMU’s 2020 homecoming will be highlighted by Saturday’s basketball doubleheader with the men’s and women’s teams facing off against Georgia Southwestern State University in a Peach Belt Conference match-up in the Smith University Center Gym. The women’s game tips off at 1:30 p.m. and the men’s game will follow, starting at approximately 3:30 p.m.
A recognition ceremony for Francis Marion’s national championship athletic teams will be held between the women’s and men’s games.
The homecoming king and queen will be crowned following the men’s game.
Admission to the basketball games is free.
Pre-game tailgating, a hallmark of FMU’s homecoming, begins at 11 a.m. in the fields adjacent to the Smith University Center and concludes at 7 p.m. This year’s iteration will feature food trucks as a part of the tailgating festivities.
FMU’s baseball and softball teams also wil be in action at the Griffin Athletic Complex on Saturday as well. The Patriot’s baseball team will face Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m. The softball team will play a doubleheader against Mount Olive at 1 and 3 p.m.
The FMU athletic department will sponsor the 22nd annual Swamp Fox Club Benefit Silent Auction, featuring sports memorabilia and merchandise, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Smith University Center gymnasium. All proceeds from the auction will support Patriot athletics. The Patriot Bookstore in the Smith University Center will offer special homecoming sales all day on Saturday.
At 7 p.m. today, “FMU’s Got Talent” will be held in the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, The Patriot Bonfire will be held at the intramural fields.
Activities on Friday include a 5 p.m. baseball game against Mars Hill and Homecoming Eve at 6 p.m. at University Place Art Gallery.
The homecoming parade will start at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Hayward Drive and Alumni Drive.
Patriot Fest will start at noon at the Smith University Center.
At 8 p.m., Stepshow will start at the FMU University Performing Arts Center.
For more information about homecoming activities, visit fmarion.edu/homecoming or contact the office of Alumni Affairs at 843-661-1228.
