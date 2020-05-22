FMU administration, faculty meet to plan for return to campus

FLORENCE, S.C. – FMU President Fred Carter and members of the university’s administration briefed the academic deans and department chairs on the progress of FMU’s planning for the return to in-person instruction on campus in the fall at a meeting Friday in Lowrimore Auditorium.
The administration will use faculty input to refine the plan during the next few weeks.
FMU will begin ramping up campus operations on June 1.
Residential students are expected to return to campus in mid-August.
Classes will begin shortly thereafter.
