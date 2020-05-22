FMU administration, faculty meet to plan for return to campus

Francis Marion University President Fred Carter talks to academic deans and department chairs about the plan to return to campus.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – FMU President Fred Carter and members of the university’s administration briefed the academic deans and department chairs on the progress of FMU’s planning for the return to in-person instruction on campus in the fall at a meeting Friday in Lowrimore Auditorium.

The administration will use faculty input to refine the plan during the next few weeks.

FMU will begin ramping up campus operations on June 1.

Residential students are expected to return to campus in mid-August.

Classes will begin shortly thereafter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.