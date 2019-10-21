FM A’Glow returns to campus with new events

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s FM A’Glow is getting medieval this year, with the introduction of medieval siege tools to the festivities.
The Halloween-inspired happening, now in its second year, will be held Oct. 26 on FMU’s campus.
FM A’Glow’s newest iteration will include hundreds of carved jack-o’-lanterns, just as in the inaugural version.
But this year’s event will also include a pumpkin pie-eating contest, a “Pie Your Professor” fundraiser, a zombie walk and a homemade trebuchet/catapult pumpkin launch.
FM A’Glow is a university-sponsored event for the FMU and the Florence community. It allows both groups to come together for a family-friendly event focused on Halloween. Food will be available at FMU A-Glow from the Grille, an on-campus casual dining eatery, and from a limited amount of vendors.
Jack-o’-lanterns carved by FMU student groups, academic societies, and by students from area elementary, middle and high schools will provide the centerpiece for the night. Hundreds of the pared pumpkins will line wooded walkways along the east side of campus, near FMU’s student housing area.
Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the pumpkin launch from various medieval-style projectile launches, built and engineered by FMU students.
A pumpkin pie eating contest, and a “Pie Your Professor” pie-throwing fundraiser will take place at 6:30 p.m. “Pie Your Professor” will allow participants to throw pies at various faculty members for $1 a throw, with proceeds going to the FMU First Generation Scholarship Fund.
A Glow Fun Run will light up the night at 7:30 p.m., and a “zombie walk” will bookend the night at 8:30 p.m.
