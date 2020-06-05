FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's retail community suffered another loss Thursday when JCPenney announced it would close the Magnolia Mall store as part of its bankruptcy restructuring plan.
Overall the struggling chain is expected to close 154 stores in 20 states over the summer as part of the restructuring plan.
According to a list of store closings published Thursday night by CNN, the stores are either in smaller markets like Florence or are in larger markets where the company has more than one store.
In addition to Florence, JCPenney announced it would close stores in Anderson, Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg and Rock Hill. Across the border to the north, the retailer is closing stores in Lumberton and Rockingham in addition to Henderson, Newbern and Raleigh.
