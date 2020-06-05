FLORENCE, S.C. — The J.C. Penney store in Florence at the Magnolia Mall is being closed as part of the company's bankruptcy restructuring plan.
Overall the struggling chain is expected to close 154 stores in 20 states over the summer as part of the restructuring plan.
According to a list of store closings published Thursday night by CNN, the stores are either in smaller markets like Florence or are in larger markets where the company has more than one store.
“Closing stores were decided following a comprehensive evaluation of our retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company,” said Kristen Bennett, communications manager, in an email.
Bennett said employees were told this week of the Florence store’s closing.
“All impacted associates are being treated with the utmost consideration and respect and benefits-eligible associates will be paid severance pending court approval,” Bennett said.
The Magnolia Mall store will reopen Friday, June 12, at which point it will begin liquidation sales. No closing date has been set at this time, as liquidation will take 10-16 weeks, Bennett said.
The store opened at Magnolia Mall on March 4, 1987.
Heather Crowell, executive vice president for strategy and communications with PREIT PREIT Magnolia Mall, said, “While we are sad to see out longstanding tenant face hardship and, ultimately close, PREIT has extensive experience in replacing department stores and bringing new-to-market concepts to our portfolio, as evidenced by our recent additions at Magnolia Mall.”
In addition to Florence, J. C. Penney announced it would close stores in Anderson, Beaufort, Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg and Rock Hill. Across the border to the north, the retailer is closing stores in Lumberton and Rockingham in addition to Henderson, New Bern and Raleigh.
