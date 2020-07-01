FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence gym has announced that it will close midway through August.
"We regret to inform you that after nearly 11 years of making healthy happen, Anytime Fitness - Florence, SC will be closing its doors permanently on August 19th, 2020," the business wrote in a Facebook post and in notifications to members.
"First and foremost, thank you for your patronage at Anytime Fitness - Florence, SC," the business wrote in the posting.
Florence members will have the option to transfer their membership to Manning or Sumter but need to do so before Sept. 12.
"Billing for the Florence location has been stopped effective June 30th, 2020, though member access will continue through the closing date. If you are a paid-in-full member, please expect a separate notice from the club regarding your balance."
