COLUMBIA, S.C. – At 4 a.m. a Florence woman became a millionaire.
She fell asleep on the couch watching a movie and when she woke up remembered she’d bought a lottery ticket, scratched it and won $1 million.
“I woke up the whole house,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I was screaming.”
And she’s taking her prize money house hunting.
“I’ve already started looking,” she said.
The Florence woman overcame odds of 1 in 1.72 million to win the last top prize in the $10 Millionaire Series game.
Convenience Corner #1 in Florence received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
