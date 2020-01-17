FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman was sentenced Friday to prison after she pleaded guilty in US District Court to conspiracy to aid in the preparation and filing of false federal income tax returns.
The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that Donna Faye Shird, 41, of Florence, and her co-defendant, Felicia Shird, operated a business known as Donna’s Income Tax Service, which provided tax preparation and filing services for customers, according to a release from the US Attorney's office.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Donna Shird to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.
During the period from 2012 and 2017, both defendants began routinely adding fictitious information to the personal tax returns of customers in order to artificially increase the amount of tax refund the customers would receive from the IRS, according to the release.
"Investigators discovered that customers of Donna’s Income Tax Service provided correct tax related information to the Shirds with the expectation that they would accurately prepare and file the returns for the customers. Instead, the Shirds would create returns which falsely claimed deductions, credits, exemptions and other tax benefits to which the taxpayers were not entitled," according to the release.
