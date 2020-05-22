FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman faces 66 counts of forgery following a Florence County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Beverly R. Steele, 46, of 1409 Jackson Avenue, Florence, was arrested and charged with 66 counts of forgery value less than $10,000, according to a release from the agency.
"Between the dates of March 9, 2018 and March 2, 2020, Steele is alleged to have removed numerous checks from the victim’s residence and afterward presented sixty-six (66) checks for proceeds in varying amounts after forging the victim’s signiture. The total amount of checks written by Steele on the victim’s account is approximately $45,707," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said through the release.
Steele, who is a teacher at North Vista Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave, according to Pam Little-McDaniel with Florence One Schools.
She is currently free on a personal recognizance bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.