FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman faces charges connected to a domestic assault and the investigation of the assault.
Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. Florence Police responded to a reported domestic assault at a home in the 150 block of North Sunset Drive.
Upon arrival they determined that the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen while looking for food in the refrigerator and suffered a minor injury in the attack, according to a release from the Florence Police Department. The victim didn't immediately seek treatment for their injury.
While conducting the investigation a Florence Police officer was slapped in the face, according to the release.
Valerie Deann Nowlin, 33, of 503 West Washington Street, Florence, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault on a police officer, according to the release.
She is currently free on $15,000 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
