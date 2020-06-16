FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence precinct will be moving for the June 23 runoff to determine the Democratic nominee for Florence mayor.
David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission executive director, announced Tuesday morning that Florence Ward 14 would be moving to the elections commission office at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
The precinct normally votes at the Church at Sandhurst at 1140 Third Loop Road. However, the church is scheduled to be occupied next Tuesday during the primary runoff.
The primary runoff will be between Florence City Council members Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily. They are running for mayor.
Myers Ervin represents City Council District 1 which includes northwest Florence. Jebaily holds one of three at-large seats on the council. Both candidates for the nomination were reelected in 2018 to four-year terms.
The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination.
Myers Ervin and Jebaily received 47.04% and 44.01% of the vote, respectively, to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
Jebaily won Florence Ward 14 with 53.68% of the vote in the June 9 primary. Myers Ervin received 40.07%.
Current Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, also a Democrat, announced last year that he would not seek reelection to the position.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican Bryan Braddock in the Nov. 3 general election.
The people eligible to vote in the runoff are those people who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary held on June 9 and people who did not cast a ballot in either primary held on June 9. Those people who cast ballots in the Republican primary are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
