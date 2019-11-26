FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council was recognized Tuesday at its monthly meeting for the work it does to improve life for area veterans.
James Wartski, executive director for the Community Veterans Experience Office in Washington, D.C., was on hand at the meeting to speak on the honor from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.
"The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council has been serving as a gold standard of community organizations since long before the (Community Veterans Engagement Boards) model was developed," Wartski told those in attendance as he read from prepared remarks.
"In my old career we used to call them the combat multiplier," Wartski said after the presentation. The volunteers' dedication to their community multiplies the efforts of the VA to serve the veterans.
"We are truly blessed to be partners with them," Wartski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.