FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence will require people to wear masks in certain situations beginning Monday.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randall Osterman have issued a proclamation requiring persons entering or working in retail or food-service establishments to wear masks beginning at 12:01 a.m., Monday, July 6, and ending at 5 p.m., Monday, July 13.
There are exceptions built in to the proclamation including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials, and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.
A civil penalty of $25 per day for not wearing a mask is recommended for customers and $100 per day for businesses whose employees are violating the proclamation.
The proclamation also indicates that businesses will not be forced to enforce the proclamation but must place conspicuous signage that lets customers know about the requirement.
There is a possibility that the city council will issue an emergency resolution at its July 13 meeting by two-thirds vote of members present to continue the requirement. If the city council enacts the resolution, the civil penalties will go into effect.
