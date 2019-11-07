FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will play host to the 42nd Annual South Carolina Watermedia Society Exhibition this weekend.
The events have grown into a full weekend this year, showing the best watercolor and acrylics in the state and all that downtown Florence has to offer to those attending the events.
Kicking off the events will be a Plein Air Competition.
Painters will be all over downtown, capturing the old and the new in their chosen medium.
Awards will be given and that exhibition will be on display in Meeting Room I of the Hyatt Place Hotel through Saturday evening. The works will be available for sale.
In addition, Anne Patterson White will present a watercolor demonstration in the lobby of the Hyatt Place hotel from 4-5 p.m. on Friday. An additional demonstration will be presented by Russell Jewell from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday in the lobby of the Hotel Florence.
The South Carolina Watermedia Society Exhibition takes place at the new Francis Marion University Place Gallery from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This show is only the second in the new space.
It will include 75 works of art and 30 award winners. The group of award winner will travel the state next year under the auspices of the State Museum.
There will also be work displayed at Carolina Bank, El Agave, MiLadies, Dolce Vita, Edible Arrangements, Hotel Florence and Victor’s. Businesses showing work will be featured in maps available all over downtown.
These events are open to the public and free of charge.
