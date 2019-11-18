FLORENCE, S.C. – Six Democratic debate watch parties will be held Wednesday evening in Florence.
The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden will host a party at its campaign field offices located at 658 S. Coit St.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign will host a debate night potluck at its campaign offices located at 359 N. Cashua St.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign will host a party at its offices located at 912 W. Evans St.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris's campaign will host a watch party at its offices located at 181 N. Dargan St.
Her campaign will also host a watch party at 316 N. Main St. in Marion and a party on the campus of Coker University in Hartsville.
The campaign of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will host a watch party at Seminar Brewing, located at 551 W. Lucas St.
The campaign of Tom Steyer will be at a watch party being held by the Florence County Democratic Party at the Loft, located at 163 N. Dargan St.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign is hosting a watch party, but the campaign's website indicates the location and time are private.
The debate will be co-hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC. It is scheduled to run from 9 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Oprah Winfrey Sound Stage 1 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
The candidates scheduled to participate include Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, businessman Andrew Yang, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Harris, Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Steyer.
The Florence watch parties are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
