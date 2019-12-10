FLORENCE, S.C. — Friday evening is expected to be a sweet night in downtown Florence.
The city's downtown will host the first Downtown Chocolate Crawl Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event will include chocolate tastings in 12 different locations, as well as a special chocolate cocktail or hot chocolate at check-in and a chocolate box to collect all of your chocolate treats.
The chocolate tasting is suitable for ages 10 and up. However, there is no guarantee there will be allergen-free items available.
Adult tasters will have the opportunity to upgrade their experience along the way to sample creative chocolate cocktails, wines, and brews in our downtown restaurants. Upgrades will vary from $2 to $4 in specific locations as noted on a tasting map provided at check-in.
There will also be opportunities to take a picture in front of a giant chocolate bar on West Evans Street near the check-in.
People attending will also have a chance to win one of the golden ticket prizes which include chocolate-themed gift baskets.
Florence Downtown Development director Ray Reich said the downtown development staff got the idea for the chocolate crawl while attending the National Main Street conference.
A lot of cities around the country host chocolate crawls and have a lot of success with them, Reich said. He said Conway in nearby Horry County hosted a chocolate crawl.
Normally, Reich said, the chocolate crawls are held on the week of Valentine's Day but it was important for the city's downtown merchants to receive exposure from those participating during the holiday season.
The event is sponsored by Florence Downtown Development and the participating businesses.
Tickets for the Chocolate Crawl can be purchased in advance online for $10. To purchase a ticket in advance, go to www.florencedowntown.com.
Reich added that so far tickets sales had been good and the event was trending like it was going to be a positive event for the city's downtown.
Tickets can also be purchased the night of the event for $15.
Tickets are limited and it is recommended that tickets be purchase in advance.
Check-in for the event and at-the-door ticket purchases will be at the Greater Florence Chamber office at 100 W. Evans St.
Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit florencedowntown.com or call the Downtown Development office at 843-678-5912.
