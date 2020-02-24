FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Symphony Orchestra hosted two concerts for fourth-grade students Monday morning at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
A room filled with excited students sat listening to the narration and performance of “Peter and the Wolf,” a 1936 composition by Sergei Prokofiev known as a "symphonic fairy tale for children."
Some students sat on the edge of their seats while others conducted from their seats. All of the students were engaged in the performance.
Jeffrey Gaines, director of arts and innovative programs, said the performance was fantastic for the students.
“Anytime we can expose our students to the arts and provide these opportunities for them is great not only for recruitment for the instrumental music program, but just as we seek to develop the whole child,” Gaines said.
Students from all elementary schools except for one attended one of the performances Monday morning.
John Sweeney, director of business development at the North Eastern Strategic Alliance, narrated the story while the musicians played.
“It was so much fun,” Sweeney said. “You kind of get a little nervous, because you never know how kids are going to react to it, but they were just all so attentive.”
This is the first year that Sweeney has done narrations for the orchestra. He also narrated the “Lincoln Portrait” during the FMU Celebrates 50 performance earlier this month.
Sweeney said performing with the FSO was like dream come true.
“I’m just lucky they let me in here – this is great,” Sweeney said.
During the performance, some fifth- and sixth-grade students introduced themselves and performed a short piece on their instruments.
Christine Fisher, a longtime FSO member and music teacher, said allowing some older students who are taking music classes is important so that the younger students can visualize themselves playing the instruments and making music.
“That was really important, I felt like, to have them on stage so the kids could see them, and it did a lot for those students who were rewarded for their practice and playing, but it’s really a wonderful way to recruit students into the music program, because they go, ‘They can do it, I can, too,’” Fisher said.
Fisher also said giving the students the opportunity to watch a symphony orchestra can change the course of their lives.
When she was a child, she said getting to watch the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra in her school inspired her to learn clarinet and changed the trajectory of her life.
“As I was watching, I was just smiling, because there were so many of the kids just sitting on the edge of their seat,” Fisher said. “I thought, there’s some kids out there that I thought are probably going to go, ‘This is what I want,’ and will probably nag their parents enough like I did to make it happen – even if it is a used, beat-up clarinet.”
Pamela Glass, executive director of FSO, said this was the first time they’d done a concert for school children, but she said she thinks the concerts were pretty successful, and she would like to try to do it every year.
“It was just a neat way to expose over 1,100 kids to a symphony,” Glass said. “I’m sure many of them had never seen them.”
