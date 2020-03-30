FLORENCE, S.C. – One family-owned business in Florence is helping fellow businesses by printing T-shirts and donating half of the item price to the business whose logo is on the T-shirt.
All Star Sports, 1521 2nd Loop Road in Florence, has made 27 T-shirts so far. The online store is now open for orders.
Grant Huckabee, retail manager, said he and Wayne Grantham, president of All Star Sports, were brainstorming ideas and ways to “create a buzz” and help local businesses suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We knew we wanted to do something to help restaurants and businesses that are staying open,” Huckabee said. “We are big supporters of #shoplocal, and we just wanted to do our part. It has been well received from all of the restaurants and businesses.”
Huckabee said they wanted to especially help restaurants who were open for curbside and pick-up service, so that is where they started making their list of businesses to support. They came up with 23 restaurants and three businesses for the first round of shirts.
People can order T-shirts with the logo of their favorite restaurant or businesses from the list for $20, and $10 from each shirt sold will go back to that restaurant.
Huckabee said the two top recipients have been Sala Y Limon and Apple Annie’s.
Some of the others on the list are Holt Bros BBQ, Stefano’s, Tubb’s, The Drive-In Bar, Starfire Grill, Rebel Pie, Rogers BBQ, Lui’s Chinese and Krispy Kreme.
“If a restaurant or business would like to be added, they can reach out to me or Wayne, and we can get them added,” Huckabee said. “It they have their logo they want to send us, great. If they don’t have it, we can have our in-house graphic artist draw their logo. We offer full-service screen printing and embroidery, all done in-house.
“It is a way to give back to local businesses that are suffering and are trying to feed people."
Huckabee said they open for orders for a week. Once the store closes, items will be ordered, decorated and packaged. The shirts will be available for curbside pickup, or shipping can be chosen at check out.
“The store will close on April 5, and all orders will be processed,” Huckabee said. “We will then reopen for a week or so and do the process over again. We will continue to do this as long as we can.
“It is about a two-week process."
Emails will be sent out when the orders are complete.
To order, visit eatlocal.itemorder.com.
