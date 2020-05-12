DARLINGTON, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence County sheriff has filed suit against Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Darrin Yarborough, one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Florence County Sheriff, filed suit against Chavis, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, and Darlington County alleging that his firing was an attempt to remove or intimidate Yarborough for seeking office as an African American, that he was wrongfully fired, and that his due process rights were violated.
The other candidate seeking the Democratic nomination is Jody Lynch.
The suit alleges that Yarborough, a 27-year law enforcement veteran with experience with the Florence City-County Jail, the Florence Police Department, and the Florence County Sheriff's Office, was hired by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office as a major in November 2018.
"By letter dated Nov. 7, 2018, Sheriff Tony Chavis offered Planitiff [Yarborough] a position as Major of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, an offer which Plaintiff accepted on Nov. 8, 2018," the complaint said.
As major, Yarborough was reportedly responsible for the patrol division, investigations and narcotics. He also served as the point of contact for the H.B. Robinson Nuclear Plant operated by Duke Energy Progress in Hartsville.
The suit says that Yarborough informed Chavis of his intention to run for Florence County sheriff in March 2019.
"Sheriff Chavis supports and has a friendship with a different candidate running for Sheriff of Florence County and is believed to be indifferent to Caucasian candidates running for sheriff," the complaint continued.
Chavis retired from his position as executive officer with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to seek the office of Darlington County sheriff. Florence County sheriff Republican candidate T.J. Joye is also a retired executive officer with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joye, fellow Republican Glen Kirby, the current Florence County chief deputy, and Lynch are white. Potential petition candidate Frizell Moore is African American.
"Although he hired Plaintiff despite his future political plans, Sheriff Chavis then made attempts to impede, discourage or prohibit Plaintiff's political activity while employed with DCSO in ways that included creating policies that discourage political activity while employed with DCSO," the complaint continues.
Yarborough announced his candidacy for Florence County sheriff on April 4, 2019, at Bazen's Restaurant.
That same day, he was visited by three officers from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and told he had been terminated.
The termination was confirmed by Lt. Robbie Kilgo of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office on April 4, 2019.
"Sheriff Tony Chavis terminated Plaintiff's commission on April 4, 2019, without giving Plaintiff any cause for termination," the complaint continues. "Plaintiff was essentially punished for engaging in political activity and his professional standing was impaired as a result of the abrupt termination."
Kilgo informed the Morning News that Yarborough had been told his services were no longer needed.
South Carolina is an at-will employment state. As such, unless otherwise contracted, employees may be terminated at any time or any or no reason.
Yarborough briefly worked for the Darlington City Police Department and is currently employed by the Blue Line Shooting Center in Florence.
The complaint alleges the termination of Yarborough was condoned by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and Darlington County. It adds that Yarborough has experienced extreme emotional trauma, depression, and distress that led to more distress in his marital home, and physical damage to his health.
The suit also indicates that Yarborough is a resident of Darlington County.
South Carolina Code indicates that people seeking the office of sheriff must reside in the county in which they seek office for at least one year before the election for sheriff. The election for Florence County sheriff is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Yarborough's residence in the suit, however, could be a drafting mistake as it does not match information available to the Morning News.
A form filled out by Yarborough with the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission indicates that he lives in the Savannah Heights neighborhood in Effingham.
Property tax records indicate the home with the address Yarborough gave on the form was purchased by his wife — she's an English teacher at South Florence High School — in 2004 and has not been sold since. Marriage records indicate the couple married in July 2008.
Yarborough is also registered to vote in Florence at the same address given to the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
In addition, no property records under the name of Yarborough or his wife were listed in Darlington County and no suits, aside from the suit filed Wednesday, have been filed on behalf of or against Yarborough in Darlington County.
Also, Yarborough told the Morning News at his April 2019 announcement that he has been a lifelong resident of Florence County. In addition, he told the Morning News last week that he had been born and raised in Florence County and intended to be in the county for the "duration."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.