FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Veteran’s Park got new additions Friday morning.
As part of his Eagle project, West Florence High School graduate Yianni Krasias installed four new benches to the park, adding extra seating along the walkways.
For a Boy Scout to become an Eagle Scout, he must complete a project that benefits the community. The project could be in service to a religious institution, school or community. The scout also must have evidence of planning and development.
Krasias got the idea to add benches to the Florence Veteran’s Park from someone at his mother’s workplace.
“It’s a good project,” Krasias said. “I like how it turned out. I liked the whole process of funding the benches, raising the money – the whole process.”
Krasias raised money for the benches through a spaghetti dinner and through his scout account money from popcorn and chocolate sales.
From start to finish, the project took approximately six months, Krasias said.
This is the second time a scout has decided to do the Eagle Project at the Florence Veteran’s Park. In the past, someone did an alphabetized list of all of the names on the Wall of Honor.
“It’s just a nice addition to the park,” said U.S. Army Ret. Col. Barringer Wingard Jr., the chairman of the Veteran’s Park Committee. “Hopefully, he will be awarded his Eagle, which is the highest award in the Boy Scouts.”
Wingard said he plans to recognize Krasias at the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony in November.
Since graduating this spring, Krasias will go on to Francis Marion to pursue a degree in business management.
