LAKE CITY, S.C. – Along with other public schools in South Carolina, all Florence County School District Three will close from Monday until March 31, but all District Three employees should report at their normal times Monday.
Schools will contact parents within the next two days about how and when parents can pick up assignments for their children.
FCSD3 also will also develop a plan to provide students with lunch while schools are closed. More information about providing lunches will be made available Monday.
FCSD3 will provide updates through its automated calling system, district website (www.fsd3.org) and Facebook page.
