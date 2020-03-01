FLORENCE, S.C. — The second annual 22K Ruck For 22 is set for April 19 with a goal to highlight the suicide danger and mental health problems faced by American military veterans.
"We're walking for awareness," event organizer Shawn Laurie said.
Much of this year's ruck will be the same as last year, but there will be changes.
Last year 85 hikers, packs hanging from their backs, set off from the lower parking lot at the Florence Center before sunrise on a 22K course (13.6 miles), down Ebenezer Road and back on the Florence Rail Trail — two laps.
This year walkers will hike the same route but won't start until 9 a.m.
Laurie said he'd still encourage people to turn out about 7 a.m. to make it through registration and T-shirt pickup.
"This year we are going to focus mainly on the ruck; we're not going to do the vendors we did last year," Laurie said.
Walkers again this year will be asked to wear backpacks, book bags or ruck sacks, Laurie said.
Another change this year is sponsorship — there are two sponsors, so far.
"I am being sponsored by HopeHealth this year. A big shout out to them," Laurie said. The VFW is also on board this year as a sponsor.
There will be two two high-profile attendees at this year's ruck: veteran activists Michele Ladd and Van Booth.
Ladd is CEO of Heroes Home Advantage and CEO of National Veteran Resources and travels in a brightly marked RV highlighting veterans' issues.
Booth walked across the United States last year, a trip he wound up at Myrtle Beach.
Laurie said Ladd will have her RV parked at this year's ruck while Booth will walk the ruck.
Registration this year is being handled through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-22k-for-22-tickets-94432886305?aff=ebdssbeac, and all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a veterans organization.
Laurie said he hasn't settled on which one yet.
"We're giving straight back this year — $1 will get you in, $22 will get you a shirt and then I take all the proceeds and give it to another organization. That's our goal this year, to give back," Laurie said.
The goal for this year is 200 walkers, more than double last year's 85, he said.
Ultimately it's about awareness, Laurie said.
"I raise awareness for mental health and addiction," he said. "Those are the two main factors in this whole thing, and it boils down to veteran suicide. The word is getting out, but veterans are still struggling."
Laurie said it's OK to admit that you have problems.
"We're human," he said.
"Don't let your mental health diagnosis define who you are. Come out to a 22K and do something that's different. For veterans who have never come out to do one of these things, I encourage them to come out; it will change their life."
