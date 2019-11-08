Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF 29 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED, FOR 3 HOURS OR MORE. * WHERE...IN SOUTH CAROLINA, MARLBORO, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION AND NORTHERN HORRY. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ROBESON, BLADEN, COLUMBUS AND INLAND PENDER. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD, COVER EXPOSED, ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&