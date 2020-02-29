FLORENCE, S.C. — A historic relic — a piece of the USS Arizona destined for the Florence Veterans Park — is almost a month into its stabilization process and is starting to show signs of progress.
The roughly 4-foot-by-5-foot piece of metal on Wednesday sat in a tub neatly made of wood, rubber, rope and bungee cord, immersed in a solution of water and baking soda while electricity and two stainless steel electrodes worked to remove both salt and rust from the steel.
Bubbles rose to the top of the solution and then sat atop in a line that mimicked the edges of the steel below. At the bottom of the tank, under each of the stainless-steel electrodes, lay a pile of rust that had recently been attached to the relic.
"We don't know how long it's been sitting out of water, how long it's been deteriorating," said Bob Butler as he checked the salinity of the solution and made notes on a chart that hung from the wall nearby.
Butler and his son, Chad Butler, also worked on the CSS Pee Dee cannons that are now on display outside Florence County's veterans services building on National Cemetery Road.
"If you notice too, down the middle, the rust is separating — going toward the electrodes," Butler said of the piece of the bulwark where the center was a brighter shade of orange compared to the outer portions.
When the salinity of the bath stabilizes, Butler said, they will change the solution and start fresh and keep it up until the salinity bottoms out.
At that point, Butler said, the plan was to rinse it off, dry it off, brush it off and then to prepare it for display.
Col. (R) Barry Wingard, chairman of Florence Veterans Park, said the plan as it is currently is to present it as-is and to not restore it but rather preserve it.
What happens at that point hasn't yet been decided — whether it is part of a stand-alone monument or part of a larger WWII monument.
Launched on June 19, 1915, and commissioned the following year, the USS Arizona was a Pennsylvania-class super-dreadnought battleship that escorted President Woodrow Wilson to the Paris Peace Conference following WWI. She served in the U.S. Navy until Dec. 7 when, moored at Battleship Row off Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, she was sunk during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The ship was struck by several bombs in the attack, and one penetrated her deck and detonated her forward powder magazine, destroying the ship and killing 1,177 sailors and Marines.
Pearl Harbor is shallow and much of the ship's superstructure and tripod masts remained above water and had to be cut off as part of efforts to salvage sunken ships following the attack. The portion of the ship that the Florence Veterans Park is to receive will come from that, said Jim Neuman, history and heritage outreach manager for the U.S. Navy Region Hawaii.
The program to distribute parts of the battleship has been in existence since 1994 and has provided 105 pieces for display throughout the nation, Neuman said.
“Getting a piece of history for the Veterans Park is always exciting. A relic from the USS Arizona, sunk on December 7, 1941, fascinating. It’s awesome,” Wingard said.
