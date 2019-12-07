FLORENCE, S.C. — Two hundred runners hit the streets of south Florence off Second Loop Road Saturday morning for the second annual Bullies 2 The Rescue 5K.
The Charlotte-based nonprofit works to rescue English and French Bulldogs and does so regionally, said Kristina Johnson, a Florence resident.
Johnson said the organization works to save the dogs by bringing them into the shelter and taking care of their medical needs up to surgery if the dogs require it. After the dogs are healthy they are fostered out to see how well their do with children and other dogs before they are adopted out to carefully screened families.
Like other races around Florence, dogs were welcome. Unlike other races, though, dogs had their own bibs. Many of the bulldogs in the race did so from the comfort of their own screened-in and sheltered strollers.
Saturday's run started in the parking lot of the former Irby Street Winn-Dixie and finished at the Fitness World Ladies Only Gym on Second Loop Road and ran through neighborhoods around the YMCA.
Several runners participated virtually from their homes in Canada and California, Johnson said.
Andrew Pattengill won Saturday's race with a time of 18:52 followed closely by Angel Manuel at 18:53 and Keith Jones at 19:03.
Lisa Groome was the first female runner across the finish line at 23:12 followed by Mari Kaye Haney at 23:30.
