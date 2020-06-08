FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party will host a victory party Tuesday evening to celebrate the results of the 2020 partisan primary election.
There are two Republican primary elections in Florence County: Florence County Sheriff between T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby and the Senate race between incumbent Lindsey Graham, Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds.
Refreshments will be provided by Venus Restaurant courtesy of Finklea Law Firm.
The Republican headquarters is located at 291 W. Palmetto St.
The celebration will be in lieu of the regular monthly Republican meeting.
The Republicans will also have flag wavers at three locations − West Palmetto and South Irby streets, Second Loop Road and South Irby Street and in Five Points, from 7 to 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. − to encourage people to vote.
Also, the party will have its headquarters open to provide rides to polling places. For more information, contact 843-230-5678.
