FLORENCE, S.C. — A son of the Grand Strand and a son of the Pee Dee are expected to help kick off election season for the Florence County Republican Party.
Congressman Tom Rice and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are set to help the Florence County Republican Party open its election headquarters Saturday afternoon.
Rice is a Republican who was elected in 2012 to South Carolina's newly recreated Congressional District 7. He was reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. The district includes most of Florence County — a portion of southern Florence County is in Congressional District 6 — and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
Wilson, a Republican, was reelected to the office of attorney general in 2014 and 2018. He was elected to the role in 2010. Wilson's mother is a native of Florence and he graduated from Francis Marion University.
The opening event will also feature appearances by other local candidates.
The Republicans' opening of election headquarters comes a few days before the opening of the Horry County Republican Party office at which Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to speak. It also comes exactly one week before the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary.
Venus Restaurant will be catering the event.
The opening event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 291 W. Palmetto St.
