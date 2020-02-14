FLORENCE, S.C. — The chairman of the Florence County Republican Party does not support or encourage Republicans to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29.
Mike Page, chairman of the Florence County Republican Party, said at last Tuesday's party meeting that he did not support or encourage the practice known as crossover voting.
"Democrats are doing a good job of destroying themselves," Page added, referencing the controversial Iowa caucuses.
South Carolina uses what's called an open primary system, meaning anyone regardless of registered political party can vote in any party's primary election. Thus, Republicans can "cross over" to vote in a Democratic primary or vice versa.
Normally, crossover voting is not an issue as both parties conduct primaries on the same day. The 2018 primaries were June 12, the presidential primaries are scheduled for Feb. 29, and the 2020 primaries are scheduled for June 9.
However, the South Carolina Republican Party voted to cancel its presidential primary and a judge upheld the cancellation, leaving Republicans free to vote in the Democratic presidential primary. Two Republican-affiliated groups in the heavily Republican Upstate have begun organizing efforts to vote in favor candidates who will be easier for President Donald Trump to beat in his bid for reelection.
There is a long history of such crossover voting and allegations about it in South Carolina.
An article in the Greenville News quoted a Clemson professor who said there were crossover votes for eventual Democratic nominee George McGovern in 1972.
McGovern was defeated by Republican Richard Nixon in the general election.
Republicans have alleged that Democrats cast ballots for Sen. John McCain in 2000.
McCain came in second to eventual nominee — and President — George W. Bush in South Carolina, winning nearly 42% of the vote and three of the state's 37 delegates to the Republican national convention.
Commentator Rush Limbaugh — he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump's 2020 State of the Union address — promoted crossover voting in 2008 during the Democratic primary, encouraging Republicans to vote for Hillary Clinton to prolong the nomination of eventual nominee — and president — Barack Obama.
There are also allegations that some Democrats voted for eventual nominee — and president — Trump in the 2016 South Carolina primary, believing him to be easier for the eventual Democratic nominee to defeat.
