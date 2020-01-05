FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop Sunday morning.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon. He was killed at approximately 6 a.m. on airport property, according to the coroner's news release.
Winkeler, on his Facebook page, indicates he is also a Latta firefighter.
According to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the public safety officer was conducting a traffic stop at the airport when he was shot and killed.
The suspect fled the area but was later captured by Florence County Sheriff's deputies, according to the release.
Deputies Sunday morning had blocked access to the airport, though they indicated it was open for passengers and others who had business at the airport.
A Florence County law enforcement official said the suspect would be booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
This is the first officer involved shooting in the state this year. There were 45 officer-involved shootings in the state last year, according to the SLED release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.