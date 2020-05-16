FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence could see a budget shortfall because of the shutdowns imposed to prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Assistant City Manager Kevin Yokim provided the city council with an overview of the project effects of the shutdowns at Monday's meeting of the city council.
Estimates are that the city will see a shortfall of $900,000 in business license tax revenue to be spread over the next two fiscal years with the majority to be included in the 2021-22 budget and $470,000 in hospitality tax revenue revenue from the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30. The lost hospitality funds represent approximately 50% of the projected revenue from the fourth quarter.
Business licenses are included in the city's general fund budget. Overall, licenses and fees are projected to compose over 36% of the city's general fund revenue according to the budget approved last June.
The city receives the majority of its hospitality funds from fees collected when people stay at hotels within the city limits.
The largest expenses in the hospitality fund as approved last June are the Florence Center at $1.406 million, athletic facilities operations at $1.303 million, debt service on the soccer complex at $758,700, and tennis center/performing arts center debt service at $529,000.
Any effects to the city's utility funds are expected to be minor and brief. The city is also expected to issue $15 million in bonds later this year for Project Urban Square and other projects. Expected losses in sales tax revenue are expected to be made up for by the savings received by borrowing at a lower rate of interest.
Prior to the shutdowns, the city had saved approximately $3 million on its general fund budget and city staff has recommended that $1 million of that be set aside to compensate for the projected shortfalls, $1.2 million be used for early purchases necessary to balance the next year's budget, and $800,000 be included in the general fund balance.
The funds being used to supplement the city's general fund and hospitality funds would otherwise be used by the city on other projects.
The city is in the process of developing its budget for its next fiscal year, which begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2021.
The council also approved a first draft the budget at Monday's monthly meeting which was conducted via webcast.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said the 2020-21 budget was what could be referred to as a vanilla budget with very conservative revenue estimates due to the amount of uncertainty in the global economy.
The uncertainty is driven by the unknown of how the economy will emerge from the shutdowns implemented to prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients at hospitals.
Yokim provided the council an overview of the budget during Monday's meeting.
The budget calls for a general fund budget of $40.69 million, a water and sewer utilities enterprise fund budget of $35.54 million, a a water and sewer utilities construction fund budget of $6.79 million, a hospitality fund budget of $4.61 million, and a stormwater utility enterprise fund budget of $1.43 million. There are also four other funds with budgets of less than $1 million. The total budget for the city is $91.1 million.
Overall, the budget is $1.75 million lower than the current fiscal year's initial budget of $92.85 million.
The general fund budget contains an increase of $2.2 million from the budget approved in June 2019. This is less than the $2.72 million increase in from the 2018-19 budget.
The water and sewer utilities enterprise fund is down by roughly $120,000 budgeted for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The water and sewer utilities construction fund budget is down by $3.52 million from the previous year's budget. This is the second consecutive year that the fund budget has decreased. The hospitality budget is down by $560,000.
The stormwater utilities fund budget grew by $30,000.
The remaining funds contain a combined increase of $239,000.
Wukela added that the budget may require a mid-year update as the city learns what effects, if any, the shutdowns will have on its revenues for the fiscal year.
