FLORENCE, S.C. -- A reported hostage situation in Florence Friday afternoon turned out to be nothing.
Florence Police early Friday afternoon responded to an Irby Street motel after a third-party reported a hostage situation, said Capt. Mike Brandt.
Officers on scene conducted an operation and an investigation and determined the call to be unfounded.
Brandt said the caller was genuine in their concern.
