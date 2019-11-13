FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence police want the public to help identify people wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident.
The shoplifting of electronics incident took place on Nov. 1 at the Walmart at 230 North Beltline Drive in Florence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
