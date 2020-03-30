UPDATE: Florence police report that Lora Ann Broach has been found and is safe.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Lora Ann Broach was reported missing by family members. She was last seen Wednesday in the 500 block of Church Street.
Broach is approximately 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds and has a condition requiring her to take medication. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a gray shirt and a burgundy pullover.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
