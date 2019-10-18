FLORENCE, S.C. — On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Florence Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Pills can be taken for disposal to West Florence High School, 221 Beltline Drive, or First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby St.
The sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Last fall Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 17 previous take-back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds—approximately 5,900 tons — of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.
This is the 9th year of the of this effort to safely dispose of unwanted or unused prescription drugs to prevent accidental poisoning, misuse and abuse of these drugs. During the previous event in October, 50 South Carolina law enforcement agencies hosted 70 collection sites and collected over 7,526 pounds of medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.