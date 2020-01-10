FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in reference to the armed robbery of a convenience store on Alligator Road. 

The On the Go storeat 3011 Alligator Road was robbed about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Two people entered the store and demanded money from the employees. One of the robbers was armed with a handgun. The robbers left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

