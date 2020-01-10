FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in reference to the armed robbery of a convenience store on Alligator Road.
The On the Go storeat 3011 Alligator Road was robbed about 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Two people entered the store and demanded money from the employees. One of the robbers was armed with a handgun. The robbers left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
