FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person wanted in connection with the May 19 shooting at 417 South Church Street.
Jonathan Calvin James Weeks has outstanding warrants for his arrests that charge him with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
One person was transported from the shooting scene and treated for life-threatening injuries at a Florence area hospital.
Shai-quan Dasaun Trazorios Waiters and Tyrell Maurice Campbell have been arrested and each face charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in reference to this shooting. Waiters has also been charged with violating his probation and Campbell with unlawfully carrying a pistol, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
Both are currently being held without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee, at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-800-274-6372).
