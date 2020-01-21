Please identify

Florence police investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in a recent shoplifting incident at Ollie's.

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is seeking more information about a reported shoplifting at Ollie's Bargain Outlet. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

