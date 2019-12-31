FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence teen missing since October.
Andre "Lil-Anson" Jackson, 16, was last seen Oct. 27 running away from his residence in the 700 Block of Mechanic Street, family members told Florence Police investigators.
He is a 16 year old black male who had a black cast on his left arm at the time. He was last seen wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
