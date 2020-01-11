FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence Police officer was injured Friday night in a suspicious vehicle call at a Florence retailer.
Florence Police responded at 6:26 p.m. to the North Beltline Drive Walmart to a report of a suspicious vehicle and, upon arrival, made contact with Charles W. Bailey, according to a release from the agency.
"During the contact with officers, Mr. Bailey placed his vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee, briefly dragging an officer and colliding with another vehicle in the parking lot. Mr. Bailey left the scene and a pursuit ensued," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.
The pursuit ended near Francis Marion Road and Pepper Tree Road with Bailey in custody, according to the release.
Bailey is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights, according to the release.
Bailey, 45, of Steeplechase Drive, Florence, was in the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning awaiting his arraignment and bond hearing.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the parking lot crash.
