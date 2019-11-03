Florence police looking for man last seen at cinema

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Dorian Lebron Armstrong.
He was reported missing by family members, who have concerns for his safety. Armstrong was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Swamp Fox Cinema.
Armstrong, 26, is an African-American male with a beard and glasses. He is from Lydia.
He was last seen wearing a dark “The Desert is Calling” T-shirt, blue jeans and a red baseball cap. He was last seen operating a 2007 silver Cadillac sedan with an “Elevation” church sticker in the rear glass.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
