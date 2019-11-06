FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Mikel Helms, 25, of Timmonsville.
He was reported missing by family members, who have concerns for his safety.
Helms was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving 805 Pamplico Highway, MUSC Health- Florence Medical Center.
He is a white male with a beard and was last seen wearing hospital scrubs pants and no shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
